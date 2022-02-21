Mercedes-Benz EQE gets 43 and 53 AMG treatment

- Maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm

- 476bhp in the 43 and 687bhp in the 53 AMG

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off the EQE electric sedan – the equivalent of electric E-Class – last September with a promise of powerful versions joining in soon. Fulfilling that promise are these two versions of the EQE with the AMG treatment.

Unlike the EQE 350 from last year, the EQE AMG versions get a two-motor setup in the 43 AMG and 53 AMG guises. The former puts out 47bhp and the latter tops out 687bhp. Both versions have a maximum torque output range from 858 to 1000Nm, says Mercedes. The differentiating factor between the two is the optional Dynamic Plus package. Also, this AMG pair gets a 4Matic+ version of the all-wheel-drive system whereas the standard EQE misses out on the ‘+’ part.

Despite the increase in power and the addition of an extra motor, the battery pack is the same 90.6kWh as in the standard EQE. So the range might see a dip. But the list of hardware upgrades continues with rear-wheel steering, air suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, 21-inch wheels, and various AMG styling cues like the Panamericana grille that’s not exactly the conventional AMG grille but the EV version of the same.

The German giant plans to roll out the EQE AMG pair later this year. We could expect an Indian debut sometime in 2023.