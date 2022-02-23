CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India surpasses five lakh unit sales milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    686 Views
    Kia India surpasses five lakh unit sales milestone

    - Over one lakh units exported to global markets

    - Four lakh cars sold in India

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has achieved a new sales milestone in the country. The Korean carmaker has dispatched over five lakh vehicles from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, four lakh units were retailed in the domestic market while one lakh cars were exported to more than 91 countries. Currently, Kia’s portfolio in India comprises the Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the newly launched Carens.

    Kia Carens Front View

    Last week, Kia India launched the Carens MPV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens is available with three engine options, across five variants and eight monotone colours, and you can know more about it here. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Half a million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of four lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    All-electric Mini Cooper SE - What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India surpasses five lakh unit sales milestone