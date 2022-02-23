Kia India surpasses five lakh unit sales milestone

- Over one lakh units exported to global markets

- Four lakh cars sold in India

Kia India has achieved a new sales milestone in the country. The Korean carmaker has dispatched over five lakh vehicles from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, four lakh units were retailed in the domestic market while one lakh cars were exported to more than 91 countries. Currently, Kia’s portfolio in India comprises the Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and the newly launched Carens.

Last week, Kia India launched the Carens MPV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens is available with three engine options, across five variants and eight monotone colours, and you can know more about it here. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Half a million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services. Today, Kia is a part of four lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country.”