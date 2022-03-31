Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tour H3 prices start at Rs 5.39 lakh

- The updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tour H3 is available with petrol and CNG options

- The model is offered only in two colours

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the updated Wagon R for the fleet market, known as the Tour H3. The new version is available in two variants, including petrol and CNG, priced at Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tour H3 is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 64bhp at 5,500pm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. Also on offer is a CNG variant that is tuned to produce 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. Both variants are paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol and CNG variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 25.40kmpl and 34.73kmpl, respectively.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tour H3 CNG gets additional equipment in the form of a rear parcel tray but misses out on the idle start-stop system from its petrol counterpart. A few other notable features of the range include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, body coloured bumpers, wheel caps, dual-tone interiors, and front power windows. Customers can choose from two colours including Superior White and Silky Silver.