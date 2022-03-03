2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched – Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki bestselling model, the Wagon R is now available with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The hatchback is based on the Heartect platform and is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The 1.0-litre engine option is available in LXI and VXI variants, while the 1.2-litre engine option is available in higher-spec ZXI and ZXI+ variants. Read below to find out all the reasons why you should buy the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

What’s good about it?

The petrol 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre advanced K-series engine offer the Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). For the first time, the Wagon R offers dual-tone colour options. Both the Magma Grey and Gallant Red colour options can be had with a black roof. The vehicle offers a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation and four speakers, steering mounted controls, and AGS (commonly known as AMT) with hill hold assist.

As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the 1.0-litre engine's fuel efficiency of 25.19kmpl in petrol (VXI AGS) is higher by approximately 16 per cent from the outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG is higher by approximately five per cent from the outgoing S-CNG model. The 1.2-litre engine claims to deliver 24.43kmpl (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19 per cent from the outgoing model.

What’s not so good?

Features like alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, rear wiper with washer, tachometer, four speakers, co-driver side front seat undertray, and rear back pockets are limited to the top-spec variants. The dual-tone colour optional is also limited to the top-spec ZXI+ variant.

Best variant to buy?

Customers interested in the 1.2-litre engine option can opt for the top-spec ZXI+ variant as it comes loaded with all the modern features and also gets the latest styling elements. As for customers seeking a 1.0-litre engine option, the VXI is a good option to consider.

Specifications

Petrol

1.0-litre – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm at 3,500rpm, CNG version generates 82.1Nm at 3,400rpm

Five-speed manual transmission and AGS option

1.2-litre – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual transmission and AGS option

Did you know?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available at a monthly subscription fee, which starts at Rs 12,300.