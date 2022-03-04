MG Motor India introduces MG Charge initiative; to install 1,000 fast chargers

- 1,000 AC fast chargers to be installed in residential areas across India

- New MG ZS EV to be launched next week

In a bid to boost the charging infrastructure in India, MG Motor India has announced a new venture called MG Charge. By this initiative, the carmaker aims to take up the challenge of installing 1,000 AC fast chargers in residential areas in 1,000 days.

These EV chargers will be Type-C chargers that are expected to support most of the electric vehicles. These chargers will be enabled by a sim card and will be accessible through a sharable charger management system. It will be operational 24x7 and is expected to benefit the residents and the visitors of the society. Under the program, MG will provide the societies with end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the entire installation process.

MG’s first electric vehicle, the ZS EV is already offered with a free AC fast charger, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance. The carmaker is slated to launch the refreshed version of the ZS EV in India next week on 7 March, 2022. The electric SUV will receive cosmetic updates and new features, details of which can be known here.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle. With this initiative, we will now have a six-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence.”