CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep reveals their first-ever fully electric SUV

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,505 Views
    Jeep reveals their first-ever fully electric SUV

    -         Yet to be named, no technical details revealed

    -        Carries family design in a compact footprint

    The first-ever, fully-electric Jeep SUV is here and it looks promising. Expected to hit the streets as early as 2023, the compact electric crossover from the American brand was revealed at Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation. 

    Jeep Compass Right Rear Three Quarter

    The yet-to-be-named BEV Jeep looks like a scaled-down Compass or a more muscular Renegade in the two pictures revealed so far. Any other information has been kept under cover so far. There’s a blue-motif ‘e’ on the grille indicating that it’s not a conventionally powered Jeep. Moreover, the split headlamp design, floating C-pillar, X-signature on smoked tail lamps, sharp creases and black cladding all around makes this BEV Jeep look conventional, to say the least. It appears to be production-ready and should remain the same when it goes on sale next year. 

    Expected to go into production in November, the new electric Jeep will be produced at the Tychy plant in Poland. Jeep promises more details to be be revealed in the coming months. Indian debut is also expected, but given the faith of the much-awaited Renegade in India, we can only keep our hopes high.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai India records sale of 53,159 vehicles in February 2022; domestic sales fall by over 14 per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34563 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.35 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.67 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.02 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34563 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep reveals their first-ever fully electric SUV