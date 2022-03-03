Jeep reveals their first-ever fully electric SUV

- Yet to be named, no technical details revealed

- Carries family design in a compact footprint

The first-ever, fully-electric Jeep SUV is here and it looks promising. Expected to hit the streets as early as 2023, the compact electric crossover from the American brand was revealed at Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation.

The yet-to-be-named BEV Jeep looks like a scaled-down Compass or a more muscular Renegade in the two pictures revealed so far. Any other information has been kept under cover so far. There’s a blue-motif ‘e’ on the grille indicating that it’s not a conventionally powered Jeep. Moreover, the split headlamp design, floating C-pillar, X-signature on smoked tail lamps, sharp creases and black cladding all around makes this BEV Jeep look conventional, to say the least. It appears to be production-ready and should remain the same when it goes on sale next year.

Expected to go into production in November, the new electric Jeep will be produced at the Tychy plant in Poland. Jeep promises more details to be be revealed in the coming months. Indian debut is also expected, but given the faith of the much-awaited Renegade in India, we can only keep our hopes high.