    Lotus Eletre electric SUV revealed with 600bhp and 600kms

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Lotus Eletre electric SUV revealed with 600bhp and 600kms

    -        First-ever SUV from the British marque

    -         Based on a new electric architecture

    Lotus has finally taken the wraps off their first-ever SUV. It’s electric (as all things are of late) and is called ‘Eletre’, which means 'coming to life' in some Eastern European languages, says the Chinese-owned British carmaker. It marks a new beginning for the Lotus brand as more crossovers and electric vehicles are expected to follow the Eletre. 

    Left Side View

    Of the technical details available at the moment, the Eletre is based on a new ‘Electric Premium Architecture’ (EPA) which is made low-to-the-ground for characteristic Lotus-like handling. It’s a versatile platform that will spawn many more electric lifestyle products in the future. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Eletre is 4WD with motors on both axles having a combined capacity of 100kWh and a total output of 600 horsepower. It gets a 350kW charging capacity that can deliver a range of 400kms in just 20 minutes. And a total WLTP claimed range is 600 kilometres. In terms of performance, the 0-100kmph time is said to be less than three seconds and a top speed of close to 260kmph. 

    Dashboard

    Lotus has gone to town in terms of hardware with the Eletre. The hyper-SUV is said to have rear-axle steering, air suspension, active anti-roll bars, cameras for side mirrors, and no less than four LiDar sensors ready for end-to-end autonomous state. It also has active aerodynamics with a deployable front grille.

    Second Row Seats

    In terms of appearance, the Eletre looks the part of the first electric SUV from an iconic sports car manufacturer. There are hints of modern styling, sharp cues and intricate lines and creases to make the Eletre look futuristic and interesting. On the inside, there’s a study in minimalism with a sleek strip for the driver’s display behind the steering. There’s a 15-inch touchscreen stacked on the centre console as well. Overall, it’s a pretty artistic cabin – nothing less was expected.

    Front View

    The Lotus Eletre will be built in Wuhan, China. Deliveries will commence in 2023 across European and American markets. 

    Rear View
