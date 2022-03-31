2022 Toyota Glanza Walkaround – Now in Pictures

Toyota recently launched the 2022 Glanza in India. For the uninitiated, back in 2018, Suzuki and Toyota had entered into an agreement for mutual sharing of hybrid and other vehicles. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. That said, as compared to the outgoing version of the Glanza, the updated one gets significant upgrades.

Back in February, Maruti Suzuki had introduced the 2022 Baleno in the country with new styling and segment-first features. These fresh upgrades are offered in the new Glanza as well. However, we find Glanza to be the more visually appealing one. In just about two weeks since its launch, we are the early ones to present you with the walkaround of the 2022 Glanza.

Exterior

The 2022 Toyota Glanza is available in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. The one you see in the images is the top-spec ‘V’ variant in the new Sporting Red colour option. The fascia is highlighted by the sleek chrome line on the grille with a large Toyota badge in the centre and LED headlamps with a single strip of DRLs. Moreover, to highlight the sporty character the Glanza now features carbon fiber elements on the bumper and circular fog lamps with chrome surrounds.

The side profile has been retained from its predecessor. The vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. Additionally, the hatchback features chrome finished door handles along with a chrome line on the window to enhance its overall character. It is worth noting that the door visors are a part of optional equipment.

Moving on to the rear, the Glanza now gets a new set of C-shaped split taillamps, body-coloured spoiler, and a thick chrome strip on the boot lid below the wiper. The bumper has been tweaked for freshness and features reflectors on both ends. Furthermore, customers can opt for rear lamp garnish to enhance the overall aesthetics.

Interior

The updated Glanza gets a dual-tone black and white interior theme along with a gloss black insert in the centre console. The hatchback gets a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that features Smart Playcast with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle offers steering-mounted audio controls with a push start button. Additionally, the steering wheel also gets a gloss black insert in the lower half of the steering.

In terms of features, this variant is equipped with an electric IRVM, head-up display, automatic climate control, 60:40 rear seats, along with footwell and courtesy lamp. The vehicle also gets Toyota i-Connect with over 45 features, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch.

The seats also get a black and white theme. This being a top-spec variant, it also offers a front armrest, vanity mirror with illumination for both driver and co-driver sun visors, and rear AC vents. Moreover, the vehicle also offer good space for rear seat occupants along with a sufficiently large boot space of 318-litres.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Glanza offers up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, ISOFIX, and Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) body.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Toyota Glanza is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre K-Series engine from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine features the idle start-stop technology that helps in delivering superior fuel efficiency figures. The Glanza is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

Location Courtesy – Madhuban Toyota

Photos by – Kaustubh Gandhi