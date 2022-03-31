CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched by April-end

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched by April-end

    - To get mild cosmetic changes 

    - Expected to be introduced by mid-April

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce yet another model for 2022. With the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R budget hatchback updated for 2022, it seems the next in line is the carmaker’s flagship offering, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 which could be introduced in the coming weeks. 

    The refreshed Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently spotted at a dealer stockyard sporting new alloy wheels with a silver finish. Besides this, the XL6 could see a slight revision in the front grille that could now be in line with the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

    Apart from the cosmetic enhancements, the XL6 may also get new features and fresh upholstery to give the MPV a refreshed touch. Currently, the XL6 is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, LED fog lamps, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system, and captain seats in the second row. 

    Under the hood, the XL6 will continue with the 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine. In the current model, the motor generates 103bhp and 138Nm torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift, when launched, will continue to rival the newcomer Kia Carens in the MPV segment. 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
