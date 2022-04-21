CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.29 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.29 lakh

    - Offered in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options across three variants

    - Powered by a new K15C petrol engine with a new six-speed automatic transmission

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the newest iteration of the XL6 MPV in the country at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets subtle cosmetic upgrades, handful of new features, and can be had across three variants – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. 

    The highlight of the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the tweaked K15C petrol engine that now gets DualVVT DualJet along with the existing mild-hybrid technology. The motor puts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The changes in the transmission include a new six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The five-speed manual gearbox continues its duty with the new powertrain. 

    In terms of visual highlights, the fascia of the new XL6 gets a more prominent chrome embellishment, revised front grille, and new upsized 16-inch alloy wheels that has been finished in dual-tone. The new XL6 is offered in Nexa Blue, Brave Khakhi, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Grandeur Grey monotone exterior colours. The dual-tone colour option with a black roof is available in – Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red options. 

    Inside the cabin, the updated MPV gets the brand’s improved touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and Suzuki Connect telematics. Besides this, the XL6 continues with captain seats for the second row, a push start/stop button, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear aircon vents, and more.

    With this update, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki renews its rivalry with the recently launched Kia Carens along with Mahindra Marazzo.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6:

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta - Rs 11.29 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta Automatic - Rs 12.79 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha - Rs 12.29 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Automatic - Rs 13.79 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha+ - Rs 12.89 lakh 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha+ Automatic - Rs 14.39 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha+ Dual Tone - Rs 13.05 lakh 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha+ Dual Tone Automatic - Rs 14.55 lakh  

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Image
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
    2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched – All you need to know

