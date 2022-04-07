Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to get new six-speed automatic gearbox

- To be launched in India on 21 April

- Will replace the current four-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the facelift versions of the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs this month. While the new Ertiga will be launched on 15 April, the XL6 is slated to be introduced on 21 April. Apart from the subtle cosmetic changes, both the MPVs will receive a new drivetrain. Let us know more about it.

On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to feature a new front grille and a revised size and design for the alloy wheels. Inside, the flagship model could be equipped with a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the next-gen Suzuki Connect car tech. More details are likely to be known closer to the launch date.

However, the talking point of the new XL6 will be the updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet Dual VVT with mild-hybrid technology. While the five-speed manual transmission will be carried forward, the four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be replaced by a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go up against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will also be priced at a premium over the outgoing model.