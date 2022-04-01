New Tata Tigor EV introduced in Nepal

- The Tata Tigor EV is offered in three variants in the region

- The model is claimed to return a range of 306kms in a single charge

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor EV in Nepal, with deliveries set to commence with immediate effect. The model is available in three variants including XE, XM, and XZ+, priced at NPR 29.99 lakh, NPR 31.49 lakh, and NPR 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

Coming to the model itself, the Tata Tigor EV is offered with a warranty of eight years and 1.60 lakh kms for the battery and motor. The electric vehicle is powered by a 26kWh battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170nm of torque. The carmaker claims an ARAI-certified range of 306kms in a single charge.

A few notable features of the Tata Tigor EV include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with push-button start, a portable charging cable, as well as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We have driven the Tigor EV and to read our review, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head of PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the market. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable, and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to ‘Evolve To Electric’.”