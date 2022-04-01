CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Tata Tigor EV introduced in Nepal

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    475 Views
    New Tata Tigor EV introduced in Nepal

    - The Tata Tigor EV is offered in three variants in the region

    - The model is claimed to return a range of 306kms in a single charge

    Tata Motors has launched the Tigor EV in Nepal, with deliveries set to commence with immediate effect. The model is available in three variants including XE, XM, and XZ+, priced at NPR 29.99 lakh, NPR 31.49 lakh, and NPR 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Tata Tigor EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the model itself, the Tata Tigor EV is offered with a warranty of eight years and 1.60 lakh kms for the battery and motor. The electric vehicle is powered by a 26kWh battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170nm of torque. The carmaker claims an ARAI-certified range of 306kms in a single charge. 

    Tata Tigor EV Dashboard

    A few notable features of the Tata Tigor EV include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with push-button start, a portable charging cable, as well as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We have driven the Tigor EV and to read our review, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head of PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the market. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable, and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to ‘Evolve To Electric’.”

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 12.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 5,608 units in March 2022
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched by April-end

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32308 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32308 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Tigor EV introduced in Nepal