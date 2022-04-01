Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 5,608 units in March 2022

- Skoda registered its highest ever monthly sales last month

- The company witnessed its best quarter in terms of sales numbers in Q1 2022

Skoda Auto India has registered a sale of 5,608 units in March 2022, which also makes it the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month for the brand in its two-decade history in India. The company registered an increase of five folds in Y-o-Y sales in March 2022, compared to the 1,159 units sold in March 2021.

Another highlight for Skoda India is that the carmaker sold more cars in Q1 2022 than any quarter in its entire history in the country. Between January and March 2022, the brand sold 13,120 vehicles. During the same period in 2021, Skoda had sold 3,016 units. The success of these numbers can be attributed to the Kushaq and the recently launched Slavia sedan. To read our review of the latter, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the India 2.0 project is bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes which includes enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers, and a variety of value-added services that make owning a Skoda a delightful experience. Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short term, we are confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for us in India. We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for Skoda Auto globally.”