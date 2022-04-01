New Toyota Innova EV concept unveiled

- The Toyota Innova EV concept has been showcased at the Indonesia International Motor Show

- The model also receives EV-specific updates to the exterior and interior

Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has unveiled a new all-electric version of the Innova, known as the Innova EV. The electric vehicle, which is based on the current-gen Innova Crysta sold in India, has also been showcased at the ongoing 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show.

In terms of exterior design, the Toyota Innova EV gets visual updates such as a new closed-off grille, a signature design element on EVs, followed by a reworked front bumper, blue inserts for the LED headlamps and tail lights, LED fog lights, new six-spoke alloy wheels, black cladding all around, Innova EV stickers on the D-pillar, new decals across the doors and front fender, EV badging on the bootlid, and a charging socket that replaces the fuel filler tank.

The interiors of the Toyota Innova EV get changes in the form of all-black upholstery, an infotainment system that displays various parameters such as battery level, speed, and range; an updated instrument cluster in the analogue format, which, weirdly enough, also features a tachometer. Also on offer is an ‘Innova EV’ stitching on the front headrests.

Details regarding the powertrain of the Toyota Innova EV concept have not been revealed at the moment. It remains unclear if the model will make it to the production line any time soon. What we do know though, is that Toyota is testing the new Innova Crysta in India, details of which can be read here.