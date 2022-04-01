Maruti Suzuki records 1,70,395 unit sales in March 2022; ends FY2022 with highest exports

- 2,38,376 units exported in FY2021-22

- Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift to be launched this month

It’s the end of the 2021-22 financial year and the biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has listed its sales report in a recent regulatory filing. The car manufacturer retailed 1,70,395 units in March 2022. This included domestic sales of 1,37,658 units and OEM sales of 6,241 units. In FY 2021-22, Maruti Suzuki posted a growth of 13.4 per cent with a sales figure of 16,52,653 vehicles.

In the segment-wise break-up, the automaker retailed 97,085 units of mini and compact cars and 34,222 units under the utility and van vehicles. The company also sold 1,834 units of the Ciaz mid-size sedan. In total, a sale of 1,33,861 units of passenger vehicles was registered in the previous month.

The carmaker also recorded its highest-ever exports in FY2021-22 with 2,38,376 units dispatched to the global markets. In March 2022, Maruti Suzuki recorded the highest monthly exports of 26,496 units.

Maruti Suzuki has already introduced the new Baleno, updated Wagon R, Celerio CNG, and Dzire CNG in 2022. Going forward, the automaker is prepping to introduce the XL6 facelift that will be launched by the end of this month. To know more about it, click here.