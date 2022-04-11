New Maruti Suzuki XL6 official bookings open; to be launched in India on 21 April

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

- Will get a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the official bookings of the new XL6 MPV. The bookings for the refreshed MPV can be made across any Nexa outlet or online at the brand’s official website for Rs 11,000.

The highlight of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be the tweaked 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that the carmaker states will be equipped with Dual VVT and progressive smart hybrid technology. Like the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the XL6 too is likely to get a new six-speed automatic gearbox along with paddle shifters.

As for the exterior styling, the new XL6 will carry forward the same silhouette as the existing model. However, based on the spy pictures, the MPV will get minor tweaks like a new front grille and larger alloy wheels with a new design.

Inside, the cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 could get additions in the form of an updated touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect telematics. More details as to the features will be known closer to the launch.

With these updates, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will realign its game to take on the competitors like the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.