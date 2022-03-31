CarWale
    BMW 3 Series Electric revealed for China

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         The i3 eDrive35L will go on sale in May 2022

    -        281bhp/400Nm and a range of 525 kilometres

    BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. in China has revealed the first-ever electric 3 Series. Based on the standard 3 Series sedan, the all-electric 3 is dubbed as i3 eDrive35L (not to be confused with the i3 range-extended e-hybrid hatchback BMW made between 2013 and 2022). The L in the names denotes it is based on the long-wheelbase 3 Series. 

    Power output for the i3 eDrive35L is rated at 281bhp and 400Nm from a 70.3kWh battery pack. It uses the same Gen5 eDrive powertrain seen in the iX3, i4 and iX. The 0-100kmph time is claimed at 5.2 seconds and the maximum range is said to be around 526 kilometres. The maximum charging capacity is 95kW DC and 11kW AC, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in under 35 minutes using the former DC charger. Specific to the Chinese market where the i3 will be sold, the suspensions are tweaked to accommodate the electric powertrain. 

    This is the sixth electric product from the BMW Group. We could expect the electric 3 Series to soon be offered in global markets, including India. But that might take another couple of years.

    BMW 3 Series
