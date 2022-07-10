2022 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M edition — All you need to know

Bavarian luxury and sports car maker BMW is celebrating 50 glorious years of its M division worldwide with their exclusive limited-run models, called the 50 Jahre Edition. The automaker had promised to bring 10 special-edition automobiles to India as a part of the M division’s golden jubilee. And it has launched the first of them, the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M edition at Rs 68.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Exterior and Interior

The M340i 50 Jahre M edition is identical to the standard model when it comes to exterior design. However, BMW has made a few cosmetic changes for the 50 Jahre model in the form of two exclusive BMW Individual paint jobs — Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

The saloon also boasts ‘50 Years of M’ badges, and its wheel hub caps adorn ‘50 Jahre M’ roundels. Additionally, the kidney grille is finished in gloss black, while the side window frames, outside-view mirrors, and 19-inch M alloy wheels get jet black colour treatment.

Inside, the cabin features a combination of high-grade Alcantara and Sensatec upholstery. It also gets a BMW Individual Anthracite roof liner, M steering wheel, and sports seats. Besides this, the firm offers ambient lighting in six colours, three-zone temperature control, Live Cockpit Professional with two displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, and more.

Powertrain

Powering the sporty saloon is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine making 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With this, the M340i xDrive can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 4.4 seconds. Meanwhile, it comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive system, M Sport exhaust, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and an M Sport differential.

Customisation

As a part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the M division, the Bavarian carmaker is providing customers with a choice of two optional accessory packages: Motorsport Pack and Carbon Pack. The former comes with numerous elements, such as an M Performance steering wheel and gear stick in Alcantara and a matte black rear spoiler among them, while the latter offers carbon fibre trim for the M Performance steering wheel, gear stick, rear spoiler, etc.