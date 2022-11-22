CarWale

    Updated BMW M340i xDrive to be launched in India on 10 December

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Updated BMW M340i xDrive to be launched in India on 10 December

    -Cosmetic updates both inside and outside 

    -Assembled at the Chennai plant 

    BMW is launching a spree of cars in India on 10 December and among them will be an updated version of the high-performance M340i xDrive. Unveiled globally this year, this updated high-performance 3 Series gets cosmetic and feature updates. 

    On the outside, BMW has fitted the updated 340i with new LED DRLs, alloy wheels and the latest version of the kidney grille. The major highlight of the update is the single piece curved dashboard display with the full digital cluster on the right side and the 14.9-inch touch display for the infotainment system. 

    Putting the 340i in M340i is a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 382bhp/500Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You also get BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive technology as part of the deal. We have driven the pre-facelift M340i XDrive at CarWale’s 2021 Track Day. The updated BMW M340i xDrive will be launched alongside the likes of the BMW XM and the BMW X7 in Delhi on 10 December.   

    BMW M340i Image
    BMW M340i
    ₹ 68.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
