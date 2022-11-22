India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled – Now in pictures

Kia unveiled the new Seltos at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The upcoming new model will be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The new Kia Seltos is expected to be first introduced in the international market sometime in the first half of 2023, followed by India-debut at a later date. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the 2023 Kia Seltos.

The fascia is highlighted by a larger tiger nose grille and full-projection LED headlamps. Further, the Star Map signature lighting across the front grille gives it a distinctive character.

The SUV gets vertically stacked fog lights integrated with DRLs for a modern look, while the redesigned bumper gives it an aggressive stance.

The side profile is highlighted by bold-wheel arches and new alloy wheels.

The rear profile features redesigned LED taillights that are connected by a LED strip that runs across the boot lid.

Post its debut, the new Kia Seltos will offer a first-in-segment panoramic display that combines a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch centre display.

The SUV also gets a 4.2-inch instrument cluster with a digital gauge.