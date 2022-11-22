CarWale

    Jehan Daruvala ends the 2022 F2 season in seventh place with 126 points

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    100 Views
    Jehan Daruvala ends the 2022 F2 season in seventh place with 126 points

    -Same position as 2021 but with more points 

    -Victory at feature race in Monza 

    India’s latest F1 hopeful, Jehan Daruvala ended his 2022 F2 campaign in seventh place with 126 points, six podiums and a feature race victory in Monza. This is a step up from his 2021 campaign where he scored seventh again but with 113 points, eight podiums and two victories at Monza and Jeddah.

    The final race of the season in Abu Dhabi saw Jehan crash during the sprint race on Saturday, colliding with Enzo Fittipaldi on the opening lap. The Red Bull-backed Prema racer was taken to the medical centre but was cleared to race on Sunday. Jehan had, however, suffered a tendon injury in the crash and lined up for the feature race with his wrist strapped up to reduce the pain. Formula 2 cars are not equipped with power steering, which puts a lot of demands on a driver’s arms and wrists.

    Jehan battled through the pack, running as high as third after a long opening stint and had pulled out enough of a gap to come out of the pits comfortably within the top ten. However, a slow stop cost him as many as five seconds and ultimately he finished 13th. This has been a more successful campaign for Jehan in F2 since he entered 2019. This has been his highest points tally to date and his performances also earned test time with McLaren in the MCL35 in Spain earlier this year. Jehan is expected to return for this fourth season of F2 in 2023 and is expected to continue with Prema Racing and with Red Bull backing.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Updated BMW M340i xDrive to be launched in India on 10 December

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4619 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4619 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jehan Daruvala ends the 2022 F2 season in seventh place with 126 points