Jehan Daruvala ends the 2022 F2 season in seventh place with 126 points

India’s latest F1 hopeful, Jehan Daruvala ended his 2022 F2 campaign in seventh place with 126 points, six podiums and a feature race victory in Monza. This is a step up from his 2021 campaign where he scored seventh again but with 113 points, eight podiums and two victories at Monza and Jeddah.

The final race of the season in Abu Dhabi saw Jehan crash during the sprint race on Saturday, colliding with Enzo Fittipaldi on the opening lap. The Red Bull-backed Prema racer was taken to the medical centre but was cleared to race on Sunday. Jehan had, however, suffered a tendon injury in the crash and lined up for the feature race with his wrist strapped up to reduce the pain. Formula 2 cars are not equipped with power steering, which puts a lot of demands on a driver’s arms and wrists.

Jehan battled through the pack, running as high as third after a long opening stint and had pulled out enough of a gap to come out of the pits comfortably within the top ten. However, a slow stop cost him as many as five seconds and ultimately he finished 13th. This has been a more successful campaign for Jehan in F2 since he entered 2019. This has been his highest points tally to date and his performances also earned test time with McLaren in the MCL35 in Spain earlier this year. Jehan is expected to return for this fourth season of F2 in 2023 and is expected to continue with Prema Racing and with Red Bull backing.