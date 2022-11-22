Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 exterior highlights

Toyota's upcoming product Innova Hycross has been revealed in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix. While we have given a gist of the vehicle in its launch story, here are its top five exterior highlights.

1. Revamped front end/fascia

Unlike the Innova MPV, the carmaker has made changes to the Innova's face making it look more butch with the SUV-like styling. The upcoming Innova Hycross sports a new hexagonal grille and a muscular front bumper with large vents to give it that macho stance like an SUV.

2. SUV-like styling

And despite being based on an MPV, it looks different from the sides too. This is thanks to the muscular character lines, flared wheel arches, new alloys, and under-body cladding.

3. LED lighting

The Hycross also sports sleek LED headlights and slim LED DRL bars. Even at the back, it gets a pair of sleek wraparound LED tail lights.

4. Two-tone theme

The carmaker has provided a two-tone look to the vehicle along with the contrasting ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals. This is to further differentiate the Innova Hycross from the standard MPV.

5. Blacked-out elements

And lastly, if you've noticed closely, all the bling elements have been toned down too. This is owing to the blacked-out elements in the grille, bumpers, shoulder lines, etc. Still, we expect Toyota to offer additional chrome accessories given the demand for this shiny equipment.

