    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 exterior highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 exterior highlights

    Toyota's upcoming product Innova Hycross has been revealed in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix. While we have given a gist of the vehicle in its launch story, here are its top five exterior highlights.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    1. Revamped front end/fascia

    Toyota Innova Hycross Headlight

    Unlike the Innova MPV, the carmaker has made changes to the Innova's face making it look more butch with the SUV-like styling. The upcoming Innova Hycross sports a new hexagonal grille and a muscular front bumper with large vents to give it that macho stance like an SUV.

    2. SUV-like styling

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    And despite being based on an MPV, it looks different from the sides too. This is thanks to the muscular character lines, flared wheel arches, new alloys, and under-body cladding.

    3. LED lighting

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Bumper

    The Hycross also sports sleek LED headlights and slim LED DRL bars. Even at the back, it gets a pair of sleek wraparound LED tail lights.

    4. Two-tone theme

    Toyota Innova Hycross Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The carmaker has provided a two-tone look to the vehicle along with the contrasting ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals. This is to further differentiate the Innova Hycross from the standard MPV.

    5. Blacked-out elements

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    And lastly, if you've noticed closely, all the bling elements have been toned down too. This is owing to the blacked-out elements in the grille, bumpers, shoulder lines, etc. Still, we expect Toyota to offer additional chrome accessories given the demand for this shiny equipment.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Badge

    Click here for the top five interior highlights of the upcoming Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross).

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
