Dodge reportedly developing powerful E85-powered final-edition Challenger

American auto major Dodge is reportedly working on a powerful final-edition model of the Challenger to give a memorable send-off to one of the greatest muscle cars of all time and its famous 6.2-litre supercharged V8 HEMI engine before it goes all-electric. That said, the world premiere of this swansong Challenger is believed to happen sometime later in 2023.

Rumours have it that SRT (Street and Racing Technology) — a high-performance automobile division is tuning up the Challenger’s HEMI V8 to make that compatible to run on E85 grade fuel resulting in more power output, that is, over 838bhp. This is more powerful than the Challenger Demon’s 828bhp. Not to mention, it is also likely to produce more torque than the Demon’s whopping 1,044Nm of torque.

In fact, Dodge had only produced 3,300 units of the Challenger Demon. Thus it is safe to say that this final edition of the Challenger will be a limited-run model too.

The third-generation Challenger was showcased at North American International Auto Show in the concept form and it went into series production in 2008. Then, a 707bhp Challenger Hellcat arrived in 2014 followed by the limited-edition Demon in 2018.