Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic real-world fuel efficiency revealed

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on 27 June with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are five variants across two engine and gearbox options. We have detailed the variant-wise feature breakup in a separate story. We have also driven the diesel automatic Scorpio-N.

As a part of our deep dive into the workings of the new Scorpio-N, we have conducted a real-world fuel efficiency test on the diesel automatic variant and here are the figures. The automatic variants and the six-seat models will get their price announcement on 21 July.

Diesel engine specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N ‘s diesel engine that we tested is a 2.0-litre unit that produces 172bhp/400Nm and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The same engine with a six-speed manual gearbox produces 172bhp/370Nm. 4WD is offered only with this engine in the Z4, Z8 and Z8L seven-seat versions. There is also a lower spec diesel engine that produces 130bhp/300Nm and can be had only with a six-speed manual.

Real-world city fuel efficiency

In our real-world city fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 12.16kmpl, while the onboard MID indicated 12.80kmpl.

Real-world Highway fuel efficiency

In the real-world highway fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 14.64kmpl while the onboard MID indicated a figure of 15.50kmpl.