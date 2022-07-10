CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic real-world fuel efficiency revealed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    522 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic real-world fuel efficiency revealed

    -Launched in India on 27 June 

    -Prices for AT and six-seat models to be revealed on 21 July 

    Launched in India 

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on 27 June with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are five variants across two engine and gearbox options. We have detailed the variant-wise feature breakup in a separate story. We have also driven the diesel automatic Scorpio-N. 

    As a part of our deep dive into the workings of the new Scorpio-N, we have conducted a real-world fuel efficiency test on the diesel automatic variant and here are the figures. The automatic variants and the six-seat models will get their price announcement on 21 July.   

    Diesel engine specs

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N ‘s diesel engine that we tested is a 2.0-litre unit that produces 172bhp/400Nm and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The same engine with a six-speed manual gearbox produces 172bhp/370Nm. 4WD is offered only with this engine in the Z4, Z8 and Z8L seven-seat versions.  There is also a lower spec diesel engine that produces 130bhp/300Nm and can be had only with a six-speed manual. 

    Real-world city fuel efficiency 

    In our real-world city fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 12.16kmpl, while the onboard MID indicated 12.80kmpl. 

    Real-world Highway fuel efficiency 

    In the real-world highway fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 14.64kmpl while the onboard MID indicated a figure of 15.50kmpl.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Dodge reportedly developing powerful E85-powered final-edition Challenger
     Next 
    BMW M at CarWale: 5 M Cars Reviewed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5420 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5420 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic real-world fuel efficiency revealed