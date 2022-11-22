CarWale

    Manhart reveals BMW M3 Touring with 641bhp

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW unveiled one of its most anticipated cars, the M3 Touring, in June this year. Interestingly, it set a new record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife to become the quickest estate car even before its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now, German tuner Manhart has revealed a more powerful version of the M3 Touring - called the MH3 650 Touring.

    To increase the power output of the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder mill, Manhart has made a set of changes, including the addition of the MHtronik auxiliary power control unit. It has also installed a stainless steel exhaust with a valve control system. Thus, the MH3 650 Touring now produces 641bhp and 800Nm of torque. For comparison, the stock model makes 503bhp and 650Nm of torque.

    The MH3 650 Touring carries the same upgrade package as the M3 Competition, tuned by Manhart. Therefore, it features a Manhart type 4 coilover suspension by KW Suspensions or Manhart lowering kit by H&R Springs.

    Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the MH3 650 Touring comes painted in matte black with a Manhart signature decal package. It also boasts a carbon fibre package that comprises a rear diffuser, side aero flicks, side skirts, and rear spoiler. Moreover, the sporty estate car is bestowed with a new set of 20-inch wheels finished in satin black.

