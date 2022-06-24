CarWale
    BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 68.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    357 Views
    BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 68.90 lakh

    -Built to celebrate 50 years of BMW’s M division

    -0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds

    Price

    BMW has launched the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a special edition of the M340i xDrive built to celebrate 50 years of BMW’s high-performance M Division and is being locally assembled at BMW’s plant outside of Chennai.

    Engine and performance

    The M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine producing 387bhp/500Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with xDrive system as standard. We have driven the M340i both on the racetrack and on the road.

    Exterior

    On the outside, it can be had in two paint schemes-Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. You get exclusive 50 Jahre M edition elements such as a high-gloss black kidney grille, elements in Jet-black including window surround, mirror caps and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels. BMW has also fitted 50 Jahre M roundel in front rear and wheel hub caps.

    Interior

    Inside you get sports seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim. You also get Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, M leather steering wheel, M seat belt and interior Individual trim strips in Piano Black.

    M Performance accessories

    BMW is offering two exclusive and optional 50 Years of M packages – Motorsport Pack and Carbon Pack can further enhance the sporty appearance and character of the car at a special attractive launch pricing.  The Motorsport pack includes an M Performance steering wheel, gear knob in Alcantara and rear spoiler in matte black. The Carbon pack includes interior trims in carbon fibre, M performance steering wheel, selector gear knob in carbon fibre and rear spoiler in carbon Fiber.

    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be exported from India

    BMW 3 Series Gallery

    
    
