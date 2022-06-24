New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be exported from India

- To be unveiled on 1 July 2022

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is due for an official unveil in India on 1 July. Starting August, the SUV will be produced in India at the company’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. Further, we have learnt that the company plans to export the new model outside India including Africa. Until now, two rebadged models have introduced ever since the signing up of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Toyota and Suzuki in 2017. This time around, both the automakers will introduce two new models under the joint collaboration.

Further, the company reveals that the upcoming model will be equipped with mild hybrid powertrain developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota. Moreover, considering Toyota’s expertise in the premium segment across the global market, it is expected to lead the charge for premium SUV in India.

Mechanically, the Toyota SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine in two states of tune – mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid. More details on engine options and features will be known post its official unveil.