CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N engine specs confirmed; gets drive modes

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,218 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N engine specs confirmed; gets drive modes

    - The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched in India on 27 June

    - The SUV will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic (current-gen model)

    While we wait for Mahindra to announce the prices of the Scorpio N next week, the engine details of the model have been leaked on the web. The new-gen SUV will be available with petrol and diesel engines, with the latter getting the 4WD system on higher variants.

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former will be tuned to produce a peak power output of 200bhp at 5,000rpm. The diesel motor will be available in two states of tune, with lower variants producing an output of 130bhp at 3,750rpm, while the higher variants will produce a maximum power output of 172bhp.

    Mahindra will also offer drive modes with the 2022 Scorpio N, although this feature will be limited to the diesel versions. The drive modes will be similar to the XUV700, which includes Zip, Zap, and Zoom. The Zip mode will produce an output of 136bhp while the Zap and Zoom mode will produce the aforementioned 172bhp.

    Upon launch, the Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to be offered in five variants, details of which are available here. Customers will be able to choose from six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The carmaker revealed the interiors of the new SUV earlier this month, and you can read all about it here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be exported from India
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio N variant details leaked; launch next week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5171 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5171 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N engine specs confirmed; gets drive modes