2022 Mahindra Scorpio N engine specs confirmed; gets drive modes

- The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched in India on 27 June

- The SUV will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic (current-gen model)

While we wait for Mahindra to announce the prices of the Scorpio N next week, the engine details of the model have been leaked on the web. The new-gen SUV will be available with petrol and diesel engines, with the latter getting the 4WD system on higher variants.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former will be tuned to produce a peak power output of 200bhp at 5,000rpm. The diesel motor will be available in two states of tune, with lower variants producing an output of 130bhp at 3,750rpm, while the higher variants will produce a maximum power output of 172bhp.

Mahindra will also offer drive modes with the 2022 Scorpio N, although this feature will be limited to the diesel versions. The drive modes will be similar to the XUV700, which includes Zip, Zap, and Zoom. The Zip mode will produce an output of 136bhp while the Zap and Zoom mode will produce the aforementioned 172bhp.

Upon launch, the Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to be offered in five variants, details of which are available here. Customers will be able to choose from six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The carmaker revealed the interiors of the new SUV earlier this month, and you can read all about it here.