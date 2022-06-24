New Mahindra Scorpio N variant details leaked; launch next week

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants

- The 4WD system will be limited to the diesel version

Mahindra is preparing to launch the new Scorpio N in the country next week. Ahead of its price announcement, the variant details of the model have been leaked on the web. The model was officially unveiled earlier this month.

According to the leaked data, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will be able to choose from six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The 4WD option will be limited to the diesel variant, though it will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

In terms of powertrains, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units. To know more about the power output and drive modes of the new Scorpio N, click here.

Earlier this week, Mahindra revealed the interiors of the Scorpio N, details of which can be read here. The model will come equipped with a range of features such as LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED tail lights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, and a new instrument console.