    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder production to begin in August

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    119 Views
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder production to begin in August

    - Likely to be offered in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains

    - To be unveiled on 1 July

    Ever since the signing up of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Toyota and Suzuki in 2017, we have only seen re-badged versions being rolled out under the former’s portfolio. Well, it’s time now that both the carmakers introduce two new models that are developed by the joint collaboration. In a release from Toyota, it has been confirmed that the new SUV that will most likely be christened 'Urban Cruiser Hyryder' will enter production in August at the brand’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. 

    Toyota’s mid-size SUV to debut first

    It will be Toyota who will premiere the new SUV in the coming month on 1 July. This will be followed by Maruti’s version of the same SUV. As for the powertrains, both the SUVs are expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine in two states of tune – mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid.

    While Maruti already has mild-hybrid technology in several of its models, Toyota will bring its strong-hybrid technology expertise to the table. 

    Expected launch timeline

    With the global unveiling of Toyota’s SUV slated for 1 July, we expect it to be launched in the country in the coming months. Not far behind, Maruti Suzuki will also introduce its version (codenamed YFG) around the same time. Again, both the SUVs will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka. 

    Volkswagen delivers 150 units of the Virtus in Kerala in a single day

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter
