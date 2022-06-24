CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line variant details leaked; launch likely soon

    Jay Shah

    794 Views
    Hyundai Venue N Line variant details leaked; launch likely soon

    - Will be offered in two variants – N6 and N8

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks 

    Last week, Hyundai India launched the 2022 Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, we can say that the carmaker will soon launch the sportier N Line version of the SUV soon. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in two variants – N6 and N8. 

    The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be based on the top-spec SX (O) trims of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version. This powertrain has an output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and for the N Line iteration will be paired to the seven-speed DCT unit. It is still unclear whether the same mill will be offered with the clutchless iMT gearbox. 

    Presently, the standard Hyundai Venue 1.0-litre DCT is offered with a price tag of Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the standard Venue. 

    Currently, the N Line portfolio of the carmaker in Hyundai comprises the i20 N Line that is available at a starting price of Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in either iMT transmission or DCT gearbox across two variants, details of which can be read here.

