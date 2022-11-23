Pininfarina Battista sets record for fastest accelerating supercar

The Battista does 0 to 100kmph in just 1.79 seconds

This makes it the fastest-accelerating road-legal car in the world

The Pininfarina Battista has just set records for not just being the fastest-accelerating electric supercar but also the fastest-stopping road-legal car in the world. Getting straight to the numbers, the Battista hits 100kmph in just 1.79 seconds which is just ridiculous. In comparison, the absolutely mega, Bugatti Chiron manages the same in 2.3 seconds. Going on, the Battista hits 200kmph in 6 seconds and 300 kmph takes just 12 seconds before hitting a top speed of 349kmph.

And it’s not just acceleration, the Battista outperforms everything even when it comes to dropping the anchors. Hitting the brakes at 100 kmph, the Battista comes to a complete halt in just 101 feet thanks to its massive 390mm Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. Now that is eyeball-popping stuff.

The electric supercar uses four electric motors that produce a total power of 1900BHP and an absolutely ballistic 2300Nm of torque. The 120 kWh battery is supplied by Rimac and apart from the staggering performance also gives the Battista a range of 476km on a single charge. The battery also takes just 25 minutes to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. Just 150 units of the electric supercar will be sold around the world. Production began in July with deliveries having commenced already.

The Pininfarina Battista was showcased at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe inauguration earlier this year.