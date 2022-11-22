CarWale

    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 interior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 interior highlights

    While the Toyota Innova Hycross will make its debut in India next week, it has made its global debut in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix Hybrid. We have detailed the exterior features here and now we shall take a look at the top five highlights of its cabin.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Row Seats

    1. Interior layout changes

    Toyota has made some fundamental changes here instead of just cosmetic ones. For example, the gear lever is positioned higher, closer to the dashboard, and the roof-mounted air-con vents have been repositioned along with ambient lighting. Then, there are updates that include an electronic parking brake and a hill-hold button.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Car Roof

    2. Dual-tone interior trim

    To match this modern layout, the interior trim is now draped in black and brown dual-tone upholstery.

    3. Seating and comfort

    Toyota Innova Hycross Sunroof/Moonroof

    It is said that the Innova Hycross will only come with captain seats in the second row. But the most welcome change is that the car will get a huge panoramic sunroof adding to the delight of customers.

    4. New infotainment system

    Toyota Innova Hycross Infotainment System

    Furthermore, the dashboard houses a new free-standing infotainment display instead of an integrated unit. This system will likely support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    5. More tech

    Toyota Innova Hycross Instrument Cluster

    Besides, the carmaker has also worked on improving creature comforts and safety features. Thus the India-bound Hycross is expected to get a new multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and wireless charging similar to the Zenix abroad.

    Toyota Innova Hycross USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 exterior highlights

