Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid (Hycross) — Top 5 interior highlights

While the Toyota Innova Hycross will make its debut in India next week, it has made its global debut in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix Hybrid. We have detailed the exterior features here and now we shall take a look at the top five highlights of its cabin.

1. Interior layout changes

Toyota has made some fundamental changes here instead of just cosmetic ones. For example, the gear lever is positioned higher, closer to the dashboard, and the roof-mounted air-con vents have been repositioned along with ambient lighting. Then, there are updates that include an electronic parking brake and a hill-hold button.

2. Dual-tone interior trim

To match this modern layout, the interior trim is now draped in black and brown dual-tone upholstery.

3. Seating and comfort

It is said that the Innova Hycross will only come with captain seats in the second row. But the most welcome change is that the car will get a huge panoramic sunroof adding to the delight of customers.

4. New infotainment system

Furthermore, the dashboard houses a new free-standing infotainment display instead of an integrated unit. This system will likely support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

5. More tech

Besides, the carmaker has also worked on improving creature comforts and safety features. Thus the India-bound Hycross is expected to get a new multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and wireless charging similar to the Zenix abroad.