    Skoda Volkswagen Group Company rolls out 15,00,000th unit in India

    Jay Shah

    - Over 5,45,700 vehicles exported till December 2021 

    - Company operates two plants in Pune and Aurangabad

    Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), has achieved a landmark production milestone of 15,00,000 units. The group company that manages the India operations of Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini has its manufacturing facilities at Pune and Aurangabad. The 15,00,000th unit was the Skoda Kushaq produced at the Pune plant that made its debut in June 2021. 

    The Pune plant currently produces the Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and the soon to be launched, Volkswagen Virtus. Meanwhile, the facility in Aurangabad builds luxury models for the group company. Last month, SAVWIPL also commenced the export of the Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross. The company has dispatched over 5,45,700 vehicles till December 2021. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen unveiled the Virtus sedan and has also commenced its mass production. The Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with two petrol engines and six exterior colours. To know more about the Volkswagen Virtus, click here.

    Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “Today we have 1.5 million reasons to be proud of our employees’ performance. Without them, the great result of SAVWIPL would be unimaginable. The production milestone is a significant achievement and a testament to the success of our products in the domestic as well as export market. It also highlights the seamless collaboration between our global and Indian teams, who have been instrumental in putting the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. We are proud that cars engineered at our state of the art manufacturing facilities in India are also driven by the world.”

