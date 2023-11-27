CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 18.31 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine
    • Gets Deep Black exterior colour

    Skoda has brought back the ‘Elegance’ trim with its MQB models, the Slavia and the Kushaq in India. The new Kushaq Elegance Edition is available at a starting price of Rs. 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom) with manual and automatic versions.

    On the outside, the Kushaq Elegance Edition is finished in an all-new Deep Black colour. Other exterior highlights include chrome garnish on the door and grille, ‘Elegance’ emblem on the pillars, puddle lamps, and 17-inch Vega dual-tone alloy wheels.

    On the inside, the cabin comes loaded with a 10-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six-speaker setup with a subwoofer, automatic climate control, wireless charger, cruise control, powered front seats, illuminated footwell area, and an ‘Elegance’ badge on the steering wheel. Also on offer are textile mats, aluminium pedals, and Elegance-specific cushions, seatbelt cushions, and neck rest pillows.

    Mechanically, the Kushaq Elegance Edition is equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    Listed below are the on-road prices of the new Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition:

    Kushaq Elegance Edition Manual – Rs. 18.31 lakh

    Kushaq Elegance Edition DSG – Rs. 19.51 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
