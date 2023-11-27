Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh

Restricted to limited numbers

Launched alongside the Kushaq Elegance Edition

Last month, Skoda India launched the Matte Edition of the Slavia in the country at a starting price of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has launched the Elegance Edition of this sedan at a starting price of Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of its variant line-up, the Elegance trim is positioned above the current top-spec Style trim and offered in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The feature highlights of this edition of the sedan include an all-new deep black exterior shade, completely blacked-out front grille with chrome surrounds, dual-tone alloy wheels, ‘Elegance’ badge on the B-pillar, and chrome-finished side and trunk garnish. In addition, it also gets puddle lamps, scuff plates with a ‘Slavia’ inscription, ‘Elegance’ cushions and neck rests, and aluminum pedals.

Under the skin, the Slavia Elegance is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Slavia Elegant Edition: