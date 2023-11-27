CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh
    • Restricted to limited numbers 
    • Launched alongside the Kushaq Elegance Edition

    Last month, Skoda India launched the Matte Edition of the Slavia in the country at a starting price of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has launched the Elegance Edition of this sedan at a starting price of Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of its variant line-up, the Elegance trim is positioned above the current top-spec Style trim and offered in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

    The feature highlights of this edition of the sedan include an all-new deep black exterior shade, completely blacked-out front grille with chrome surrounds, dual-tone alloy wheels, ‘Elegance’ badge on the B-pillar, and chrome-finished side and trunk garnish. In addition, it also gets puddle lamps, scuff plates with a ‘Slavia’ inscription, ‘Elegance’ cushions and neck rests, and aluminum pedals.

    Under the skin, the Slavia Elegance is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Slavia Elegant Edition:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition MTRs. 17,52,000
    Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition ATRs. 18,92,000
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition launched in India at Rs. 18.31 lakh

