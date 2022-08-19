CarWale
    New Porsche 911 GT3 RS launched in India at Rs 3.25 crore

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    30 Views
    German sports car marque Porsche has introduced the all-new 911 GT3 RS in India at Rs 3.25 crore (ex-showroom). From the giant rear-wing to outlandish aerodynamics, the 992-generation GT3 RS is believed to be the most extreme and track-focused 911 model ever made.

    Porsche 911 Front View

    The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS boasts motorsports-inspired active aerodynamics plus a radically designed cooling system. It gets a reshaped front bumper with a new splitter, bigger vents on the bonnet and wheel arches, vertical fins on the roof, air inlets behind the door, and a redesigned underbody to guide the air. In fact, Porsche had to ditch the frunk to accommodate the new radiator and bigger vents. Besides this, the sharp crease on the fender and door is reminiscent of the 911 GT1 road car.

    Porsche 911 Rear View

    It further comes with the largest-ever rear-wing fitted on any production 911. This massive rear-wing draws inspiration from Formula 1's drag reduction system, also known as DRS. Porsche has even given a DRS switch on the steering wheel to change the settings of the spoiler. With this, the new 911 GT3 RS produces downforce twice the previous 911 GT3 RS and thrice the 992-gen 911 GT3.

    Porsche 911 Left Side View

    Further, to improve performance, the firm has tuned up its engine, tweaked the transmission, and reworked suspension along with brake piston calipers. Speaking of suspension, the two new dials on the steering wheel allow adjusting of compression and rebound damping and even settings for limited slip differential to your liking. The carmaker has also used carbon fibre panels and parts for weight reduction, including the bucket seats.

    Porsche 911 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the all-new 911 GT3 RS is the 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine generating 518bhp and 465Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic transmission. As a result, it sprints from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at 296kmph.

    Porsche 911 Dashboard
    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.01 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.12 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.95 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.09 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.87 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.04 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.95 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.87 Crore

