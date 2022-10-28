CarWale
    Kia Carens prices to be hiked soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Prices of the Kia Carens will be increased before the end of the year

    - The MPV was launched with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh

    Kia India is all set to increase the prices of the Carens MPV in the country in the coming weeks. We have learned that the brand is set to hike the prices of the model for the second time since its launch, by the end of the year.

    The Kia Carens was launched in India on 15 February, with introductory prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh for the base-spec 1.5 Petrol MT Premium variant to Rs 16.99 lakh for the 1.4 Petrol DCT Luxury Plus and 1.5 Diesel AT Luxury Plus variants (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

    In April 2022, Kia hiked the prices of the Carens MPV by up to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom). The prices of the model currently range from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh for the 1.5 Petrol MT Premium variant and 1.5 Diesel AT Luxury Plus variant, respectively.

