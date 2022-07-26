New car launches and unveils in August 2022

With the month of July flooding the Indian automobile world with new SUVs, it’s time for the EV space in the country to welcome some new entrants. As we enter the new month in a few days, there are as many as six new electric vehicles, one SUV, and an entry-level hatchback slated to be introduced in the country. Read on as we tell you more about them.

New Hyundai Tucson – 4 August

Unveiled this month, the prices of the new generation Hyundai Tucson will be revealed on 4 August. The flagship SUV from the Korean carmaker gets a thorough exterior styling update and new features and debuts the ADAS technology. The bookings for the new Tucson are already underway and the SUV is being offered in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Moreover, the latter is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup and the customers can choose from two variants – Platinum and Signature.

5 Mahindra Electric Vehicle Concepts – 15 August

Mahindra has been teasing its upcoming electric vehicle concepts range for a while now. Come 15 August, the Indian carmaker will take the veils off five of its electric SUV concepts. The teaser video shows four coupe-type SUVs and a full-size SUV. All the EVs will be showcased at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the UK. Furthermore, the electric version of the XUV300, christened the ‘eXUV400’, will make its debut in September 2022.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto – 18 August

The new Alto will be the next newest offering from Maruti Suzuki’s stable. It’s scheduled to be launched on 18 August. Along with the updated exterior design and the revamped cabin, the new Alto is likely to be powered by the new K10C petrol engine. This powertrain also does duty on the new Celerio and Wagon R and has an output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. We expect the bookings to open in the coming weeks, and more details will unfold closer to the launch.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ – 24 August

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce its second EV in the Indian market. This time around it’s from the carmaker’s performance division, AMG, that will launch the EQS 53 4Matic+. In this AMG guise, the 107.2kWh battery pack feeds the dual electric motors to belt out 649bhp and 950Nm of peak torque and has a claimed range of up to 579km. The Mercedes-AMG EQS will take on the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT and is expected to be priced approximately between Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 2 crore, both prices, ex-showroom.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

With the Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled earlier this month, Toyota India has finally stepped into the mid-size SUV race. Boasting two petrol-hybrid powertrains, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four variants and 11 exterior shades. The bookings for the SUV are open for Rs 25,000 and Toyota will commence production later this month. We expect the Hyryder to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.