    New 2023 Lamborghini Urus officially teased

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - Likely to be unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

    - Expected to be called the Urus Evo

    Italian supercar major Lamborghini has officially released a teaser for the refreshed 2023 Urus on its social media handles. A mere 15-second video teaser captioned ‘Performance reaches a new dimension’ shows the new Urus taking the renowned Pikes Peak Challenge. Lamborghini had previously confirmed a world premiere of its latest offering in August, likely to be the 2023 Urus, with a possible unveiling at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

    In a consequent teaser, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus sets a new production-SUV record at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) by climbing the mountain in just 10:32:064 minutes. That said, this production-ready camouflaged Urus in the teaser features a new front bumper similar to the Huracán Evo and a new set of wheels. Speaking of the Evo, the upcoming updated SUV could come with a new name, the Urus Evo.

    The new Urus is likely to carry forward the same powertrain, but it is expected to produce more power than the outgoing model. While the current model makes 641bhp and 850Nm, the new Urus likely to generate about 670bhp. Lamborghini is also reportedly working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus. In fact, this Urus PHEV has also been spotted undergoing tests.

    Lamborghini has sold more than 20,000 examples of the Urus worldwide since its arrival in 2018. It has also been one of the best-selling model for the company. In fact, it constituted 61 per cent of the total brand sales in the first-half of 2022. Meanwhile, the automaker has delivered 200 units of the Urus in India.

