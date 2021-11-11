CarWale
    Aston Martin Valkyrie production begins; deliveries to start soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    613 Views
    Aston Martin Valkyrie production begins; deliveries to start soon

    - The Aston Martin Valkyrie is produced at the brand’s factory in Gaydon, England

    - The model is powered by a 1,000bhp 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

    Aston Martin has commenced production of the Valkyrie hypercar at the brand's facility in Gaydon, England. The first customer unit of the model has rolled off the production line and deliveries of the car are slated to begin in the coming weeks.

    Aston Martin Right Rear Three Quarter

    According to Aston Martin, a dedicated project delivery team manages the build right through to delivery in a specially commissioned Valkyrie production area.  A team of technicians is hand-building each of the 150 cars, with each Valkyrie taking over 2,000 man-hours to create. Before each Valkyrie is delivered, it will be track-tested at the brand’s facility, Silverstone where much of the development of the hypercar has taken place.

    Under the hood of the Aston Martin Valkyrie is a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces a mind-numbing 1,000bhp at 10,500rpm and 940Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The hybrid motor raises these figures to 1,160bhp and 900Nm of torque. To know more about the Valkyrie, click here.

    Aston Martin Headlight

    Speaking on the occasion, Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin, said, “It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first-ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie program has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road. The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage. I’m sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved.”

