Hyundai Creta facelift globally unveiled; introduced in Indonesia

Post much wait, Hyundai has globally unveiled the Creta facelift. Moreover, the company has also announced the prices for the variants of the Creta facelift in the Indonesian market, which start at Rp 279,000,000 (approx. Rs 14.56 lakh). The updated model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. In the international market, the updated Creta is available in four variants – Active, Prime, Style, and Trend.

As seen in the images, the updated Creta gets a new fascia featuring Parametric Jewel pattern grille which is further complemented by hidden-type LED DRLs. The headlamps are vertically stacked in the lower section of the bumper. Moreover, the silver cladding around the grille and the lower section of the bumper accentuate its sporty SUV character. The side profile is similar to the current generation model, however, for freshness, the SUV rides on a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by the chrome Creta lettering on the boot lid and LED rear combination lamp.

As for the interior, as seen in the images, depending on the variant the SUV offers a dual-tone Black/Cognac Black with leather or embroidered leather options, and a full black leather and embroidered leather options. The SUV gets a 10.25-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster and eight-inch display audio which can be integrated with smartphones. To enhance the drive experience, the Creta facelift offers an ambient mood lamp. The rear seats can be completely folded to offer ample luggage space.

In Indonesia, the Creta facelift is limited to a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine which can be had in either a six-speed manual or iVT option. However, in India, the Creta facelift is likely to be offered in the existing petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT), and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT).

The second-generation model was introduced in India last year, therefore the updated model might be introduced in the second half of 2022. More details on India plans will be known at a later date.