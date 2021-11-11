CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants explained

    The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last week for an amount of Rs 11,000. The new Celerio is claimed to have the best-in-class fuel efficiency figure, details of which are available here.

    Propelling the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT (AGS) unit.

    The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in six colours that include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red. Customers can choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Celerio.

    New Celerio LXi

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Chrome accent on the front grille

    Six bottle-holders

    Front and rear head-rest

    Manual AC

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    New Celerio VXi

    Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

    Full wheel covers

    Day-night IRVM

    60:40 split rear seat

    Rear parcel shelf

    Central locking

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Gear shift indicator (MT only)

    Gear position indicator (AMT only)

    Speed-sensing auto door lock

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock

    New Celerio ZXi

    ORVMs with turn indicators

    SmartPlay dock

    Four speakers

    Remote keyless entry

    Steering-mounted controls

    Tachometer

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Hill hold assist (AMT only)

    New Celerio ZXi+

    Fog lights

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Engine start-stop button

    SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

