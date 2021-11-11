New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants explained

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last week for an amount of Rs 11,000. The new Celerio is claimed to have the best-in-class fuel efficiency figure, details of which are available here.

Propelling the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT (AGS) unit.

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in six colours that include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red. Customers can choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Celerio.

New Celerio LXi

Body-coloured bumpers

Chrome accent on the front grille

Six bottle-holders

Front and rear head-rest

Manual AC

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

New Celerio VXi

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Full wheel covers

Day-night IRVM

60:40 split rear seat

Rear parcel shelf

Central locking

Front and rear power windows

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

Gear position indicator (AMT only)

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

New Celerio ZXi

ORVMs with turn indicators

SmartPlay dock

Four speakers

Remote keyless entry

Steering-mounted controls

Tachometer

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Hill hold assist (AMT only)

New Celerio ZXi+

Fog lights

15-inch alloy wheels

Height-adjustable driver seat

Engine start-stop button

SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electrically foldable ORVMs