New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants explained

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last week for an amount of Rs 11,000. The new Celerio is claimed to have the best-in-class fuel efficiency figure, details of which are available here.
Propelling the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT (AGS) unit.
The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in six colours that include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Fire Red. Customers can choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Celerio.
New Celerio LXi
Body-coloured bumpers
Chrome accent on the front grille
Six bottle-holders
Front and rear head-rest
Manual AC
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
New Celerio VXi
Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles
Full wheel covers
Day-night IRVM
60:40 split rear seat
Rear parcel shelf
Central locking
Front and rear power windows
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Gear shift indicator (MT only)
Gear position indicator (AMT only)
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Impact-sensing auto door unlock
New Celerio ZXi
ORVMs with turn indicators
SmartPlay dock
Four speakers
Remote keyless entry
Steering-mounted controls
Tachometer
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Hill hold assist (AMT only)
New Celerio ZXi+
Fog lights
15-inch alloy wheels
Height-adjustable driver seat
Engine start-stop button
SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electrically foldable ORVMs