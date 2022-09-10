New Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased; to be unveiled on 13 September

- The Ferrari Purosangue will be the brand’s first-ever SUV

- The model is expected to be powered by a V12 engine

Ferrari has officially teased the Purosangue SUV for the first time, revealing a few key details of the car’s fascia. The model, which is confirmed to make its debut on 13 September, was previously leaked on the web.

As seen in the teaser image, the Ferrari Purosangue will get angular LED DRLs on either side of the sleek grille. The front bumper gets an aggressive design with the prancing horse logo sitting right in between. The carmaker has also released a teaser video, confirming the V12 engine at the heart of its first SUV in its history.

The only V12 unit in Ferrari’s line-up is a 6.5-litre unit seen on the 812 GTS that produces 789bhp and 718Nm of torque. It remains unclear if this very engine, with the same state of tune, will be carried over to the Purosangue. A higher state of tune cannot be ruled out at the moment. Once launched, the Ferrari Purosangue will rival the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.