    Tata Motors sells 47,166 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    110 Views
    Tata Motors sells 47,166 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    - 3,845 EVs sold in August 2022

    - Jet Edition range of models launched 

    Tata Motors has listed its sales report for August 2022. The Indian carmaker that manufactures both passenger and commercial vehicles recorded cumulative sales of 78,843 units last month. Out of these, passenger vehicles accounted for 47,166 units. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The bifurcation further includes 43,321 ICE vehicles and 3,845 EVs. On a yearly scale, the sale of passenger vehicles strengthened by 68 per cent. Meanwhile, the EV portfolio of the carmaker comprises Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV Prime, and Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Front View

    Besides this, last month, Tata Motors also launched the new Jet Edition range of models. These include the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Tata Nexon EV painted in a dual-tone Starlight exterior shade. These SUVs also get bronze accents on the inside with light-coloured leatherette upholstery and a handful of added features. 

    This month, Tata Motors will introduce the electric iteration of the Tiago hatchback. To be positioned below the Tigor EV, the Tiago EV will be the third and most affordable electric vehicle from the Indian carmaker. 

     Previous 
    BMW delivers 100,000th Made-in-India car
     Next 
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased; to be unveiled on 13 September

