BMW delivers 100,000th Made-in-India car

German luxury automaker BMW has announced the delivery of its 100,000th Made-in-India car, the 740Li M Sport Edition. The firm achieved this milestone within 15 years of its operations in India. In fact, a few months ago, BMW also announced the roll-out of its 100,000th BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition from the Chennai facility.

The BMW Group started the Chennai plant at the beginning of 2007 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. This facility produces a wide range of cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, 5 Series, 6 Series GT, M340i xDrive, and 7 Series, along with its entire SUV line-up — X1, X3, X4, X5, and the X7.

This year, BMW is also celebrating the 50 glorious years of its M division worldwide with special-edition models. As a part of the golden jubilee, the carmaker had promised to bring 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ automobiles to India and it has already unveiled a few of them, such as the M340i, 6 Series GT, 5 Series, M4 Competition, and X7 40i.

In other news, BMW has announced the arrival of the new-generation M2 on 11 October, 2022. It is likely to be powered by the 2,993cc, six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine, similar to the new M3 and M4. Based on the all-new 2 Series Coupé, the upcoming M2 will be the last hurrah for the pure-combustion M car.