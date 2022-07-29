BMW 3 Series and 7 Series prices hiked

- BMW 3 Series prices increased up to Rs 80,000

- The company recently introduced the X5 30d M Sport

BMW has discreetly increased the prices of two models in its product range, including the 3 Series and the 7 Series. Last month, the carmaker rejigged the line-up and hiked prices for select models.

The BMW 330Li M Sport First Edition and 330Li Luxury Line have witnessed a price rise of Rs 80,000, while the 320Ld Luxury Line will now cost Rs 60,000 more than the outgoing prices. The 740Li M Sport Edition Individual is the only variant in the 7 Series line-up that gets a price hike and is now expensive by Rs 1.40 lakh.

Earlier this week, BMW introduced a new variant in the X5 range, the X5 xDrive 30d M Sport. The new variant, which is positioned above the Sport X variant, gets a revision to the exterior design and additional features.