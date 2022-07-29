CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 3 Series and 7 Series prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    256 Views
    BMW 3 Series and 7 Series prices hiked

    - BMW 3 Series prices increased up to Rs 80,000

    - The company recently introduced the X5 30d M Sport

    BMW has discreetly increased the prices of two models in its product range, including the 3 Series and the 7 Series. Last month, the carmaker rejigged the line-up and hiked prices for select models.

    The BMW 330Li M Sport First Edition and 330Li Luxury Line have witnessed a price rise of Rs 80,000, while the 320Ld Luxury Line will now cost Rs 60,000 more than the outgoing prices. The 740Li M Sport Edition Individual is the only variant in the 7 Series line-up that gets a price hike and is now expensive by Rs 1.40 lakh.

    Earlier this week, BMW introduced a new variant in the X5 range, the X5 xDrive 30d M Sport. The new variant, which is positioned above the Sport X variant, gets a revision to the exterior design and additional features.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini teases off-road-friendly Huraćan Sterrato

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2329 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.71 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.65 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.72 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.61 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.73 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.65 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.57 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2329 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 3 Series and 7 Series prices hiked