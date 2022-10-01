CarWale
    India-bound BMW 7 Series gets two new plug-in hybrid powertrains

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    600 Views
    India-bound BMW 7 Series gets two new plug-in hybrid powertrains

    -         Will enter production this November

    -         Gets two plug-in hybrid powertrains and a 48V mild-hybrid diesel

    BMW took the wraps off the seventh-generation 7 Series in April this year. The flagship sedan is now ready to enter production in November, and the Bavarian carmaker has revealed more details about its powertrain and availability.

    BMW 7 Series Right Side View

    BMW will add two new plug-in hybrid powertrains to the 7 Series range, apart from the all-new all-electric i7 version. The 750e xDrive will get a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six paired to an electric motor that puts out 490bhp/700Nm. It will do 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds. 

    BMW 7 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    The second PHEV is the M760e with a 3.0-litre and power output of 570bhp/800Nm. It can propel the Luxo-barge from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. Both the PHEVs have the same 18.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack which gives a pure electric range of around 78-87km in the 750e and 77-85km in the M760e, under the WLTP cycle. The maximum AC charging capacity for the PHEVs is 7.4kW. 

    BMW 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    That said, the familiar 740d diesel is retained with the 3.0-litre straight-six. It has undergone internal changes and is also paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that gets an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The 740d shells out 300bhp/670Nm and can do 0-100kmph in 5.8 seconds. 

    BMW 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new-gen 7 Series will go on sale in the form of 740d immediately in the home market, while the two plug-in hybrid versions will go on sale on 12 October. Deliveries are slated to commence next year. Prices in Germany start at 114,300 euros for the 740d, 123,500 euros for the 750e, and 144,000 euros for the M760e. The India debut is likely to happen right after the global sales commence around mid-2023.

    BMW 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter
    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.42 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
