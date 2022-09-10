Mahindra XUV700 prices reduced for select variants

- Mahindra has cut the prices of a few XUV700 variants by Rs 6,000

- The model received a feature revision in July 2022

Mahindra has discreetly slashed the prices for select variants of the XUV700 by Rs 6,000. While the company has not given a reason behind the same, reports suggest that it is due to the unavailability of the sequential turn indicators for the model.

Coming to the variants, the price reduction of Rs 6,000 for the Mahindra XUV700 is valid for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT in the petrol line-up. The same will be applicable for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT in the diesel range. Back in July this year, the company also revised the feature list of the SUV.

Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV700 include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These motors are paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. We have driven the XUV700 and our review is live on our website.