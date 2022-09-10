CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - Power sourced from a 39.4kWh battery pack 

    - Claimed to deliver an electric range of 456km

    Earlier this week, Mahindra took the wraps off its first electric passenger vehicle, the XUV400. Based on the ICE XUV300, the electric SUV is longer at 4.2 metres and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. While the bookings and deliveries are slated to commence in January 2023 in select 16 cities, the automaker has revealed the technical specifications and features of the XUV400. 

    The XUV400 draws power from a 39.4kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to develop 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. As for the charging options, the battery can be juiced up using 50kW DC charger, 7.2kW AC, and 3.3kW AC chargers. With these specifications, the XUV400 puts itself into direct rivalry with the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV

    And to tell you whether the XUV400 is a strong contender to its EV opponents, we have driven and sampled it at Mahindra’s test track in Chennai. Our first-drive review will go live tomorrow at 4pm on our website and on YouTube channel. 

    Photography by Kapil Angane

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
